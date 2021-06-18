Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Outlook Analysis 2020 -2027 – Sales Revenue, Industry Growth ,Global Research Report

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market

UV disinfection equipments are long stainless-steel chambers which encapsulate UV bulb with quartz sleeves. In UV disinfection equipment UV light of wavelength 253.7 nanometers is used for disinfection of viruses, bacteria, algae, and other microorganism. UV disinfection system is able to destroy DNA of micro-organism. This equipment is widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors for water purification.

Rise in demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious disease is expected to boost the growth of global UV disinfection equipment market. Furthermore, rise in concern regarding safe drinking water is expected to propel the global UV disinfection equipment market growth. Moreover, long life and lower power consumption of LED based UV disinfection equipment will have the positive impact on global UV disinfection market growth. In addition to that rise in research and development activities to prevent various airborne diseases like swine flu and Ebola is expected to drive the global UV disinfection equipment market growth.

However, cost of conventional disinfectant in compared to UV lights is expected to hinder the growth of global UV disinfection equipment market. Also, lack of residual ability of UV disinfection equipment will affect the global UV disinfection equipment market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global UV Disinfection Equipment is segmented into component such as UV Lamp, Quartz Sleeve, Controller Unit, Reactor Chamber, and Others, by application such as Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment, Air Treatment, Food & Beverage Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection. Further, Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is segmented into end user such as Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

Also, Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lumalier Corporation, Hoenie AG, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Atlantium Technologies LTD, American Ultraviolet, Advanced UV, Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kuraray Co Ltd, Halma PLC, Trojan Technologies, and Xylem Inc.

The report also helps in understanding Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market. Overall representation of competitive analysis of key operating players by financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, as well as the regional presence in the Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

