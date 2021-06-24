Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook 2021 – Covid 19 Growth And Change, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2028

A vacuum cleaner is also known as simply a vacuum. It is used to remove debris from upholstery, floors, and others surfaces. They are generally electrically driven. Dirt is collected either by dust bag or cyclone in the cleaner for later disposal. Easy to use, saving time and energy, removes pet hair, low cost tools, and remove allergen from breathing air are the advantages of vacuum cleaner. Various parts of vacuum cleaner include cord, wand, motor, hose, brush roller attachments, and headlight.

Increase in awareness about maintaining hygiene and growing prevalence of allergic conditions considered as key driving factors which are expected to hamper the global vacuum cleaner market growth. Furthermore, continuous advancements in cleaning devices and equipments will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Samsung Electronics had launched its new cordless stick vacuum cleaner which known as Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner which can deliver end-to-end cleaning solution for home. Also, company introduces the all new clean station and industry’s first disposal solution which automatically empties out the Samsung Jet dustbin. Moreover, change in lifestyle and increase in disposable income will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Also, increase in adoption of vacuum cleaner in various industries like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and consumer, to maintain cleanliness and hygiene is expected to further propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, fluctuation in electricity prices is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global vacuum cleaner market growth. Also, regulation in same regions restricts the usage of vacuum cleaner above 900 watts will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into product type such as Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry, and Others, by distribution channel such as Online, and Offline, by application such as Industrial, Residential, and Commercial. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitality, Shopping Malls, and Others.

Also, Global Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Haier Group Corp,

AB Electrolux,

Samsung Electronics Co,

LG Electroncis, Inc.,

Dyson Ltd.,

iRobot Corporation,

Bissell Inc,

Koninklijke Philips,

Panasonic Corporation, and

Techtronic Industries.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 Canister

5.3.2Central

5.3.3 Drum

5.3.4 Robotic

5.3.5 Upright

5.3.6 Wet & Dry

5.3.7 Others

6 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distribution Channel

6.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By Distribution Channel

6.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

6.3.1 Online

6.3.2 Offline

7 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Industrial

7.3.2 Residential

7.3.3 Commercial

8 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End User

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

8.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By End User

8.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and Forecast, By End User

8.3.1 Manufacturing

8.3.2 Food & Beverages

8.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.4 Hospitality

8.3.5 Shopping Molls

8.3.6 Others

9 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Region

9.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and Forecast, By Region

10 North America Vacuum Cleaner Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

10.3 North America Vacuum Cleaner Product Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.4 North America Vacuum Cleaner Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 North America Vacuum Cleaner Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.6 North America Vacuum Cleaner Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.6.1 U.S.

10.6.2 Canada

10.6.3 Mexico

