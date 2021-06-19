Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Worth, Top Industry, Global Status, Key Restraints, Prominent Factors Analysis

Vehicle tracking system is utilized to acquire data about the real-time location of vehicles, using either a cellular network or GPS technology. This system comprises a positioning device, software, and sometimes a view capturing device. This system is also known as GPS tracking.

Rise in digitalization of vehicles and expanding global transportation and logistics industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global vehicle tracking systems market growth. Furthermore, these systems also helpful to increase cost savings and enhance customer experience will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of intelligent transport systems will drive the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to propel the market growth. Also, expansion of the global passenger transportation industry will increase the demand for vehicle tracking systems in near future.

However, increase in adoption of smartphones is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global vehicle tracking systems market growth. Smartphones have inbuilt GPS positioning and navigation system which can be used as an alternative option to vehicle tracking system.

Market Segmentation

Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market is segmented into type such as Active, and Passive, by vehicle type such as Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Vehicle. Further, market is segmented into application such as Mobile Tracking, Cellular Tracking, and Satellite Tracking.

Also, Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AT&T Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom, Inc., Inseego Corp., Geotab Inc., Spireon, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Cartrack Holdings Limited

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Active

Passive

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

By Application

Mobile Tracking

Cellular Tracking

Satellite Tracking

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

