Global VRT Technology Market Swot Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Region Analysis Forecast Report

Global VRT Technology Market

VRT technology is referred as Variable –Rate Technology which facilitates procedures to vary the rate of yield inputs. This technology is used to accelerate VRA (variable Rate Application) of resources in precision farming. VRT technology combines a variable rate control system with variable rate application equipment to apply inputs of a precise time or location to achieve site specific application rates of inputs.

Favorable government initiatives for adoption of modern agricultural techniques which expected to boost the global VRT technology market growth. Furthermore, the rise in average age of farmers in developed countries will positively influence the market growth. Also, improved efficiency and productivity through improved crop yields with field quality will support the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, growing integration of smartphones with agricultural hardware and software applications expected to drive the global VRT technology market growth. In addition, VRT services provided by leading players in developing economies will fuel the market growth.

High initial capital investment is the major challenging factor which expected to hinder the global VRT technology market growth. Also, lack of technical awareness and understanding regarding advantages of VRT over traditional farming practices may affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AGCO Corporation, Aarkay Food Product, Yara International Asa, SST Software, Raven Industries Inc, Lindsay Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Deere and Company, CNH Industrial N.V., etc.

Market Segmentation

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Offerings

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application Method

Sensor Based VRT

Map Based VRT

By Farm Size

Large Farms

Small Farms

Mid-Size Farms

By Application

Fertilizer VRT

Soil Sensing VRT

Seeding VRT

Crop Protection Chemical VRT

Irrigation VRT

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

