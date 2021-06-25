Global Wavefront Sensor Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players-Canon Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Active Optical Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, IRIS AO, Inc., Celestron LLC
The wavefront sensing is defined as the process which is used to measure phase and amplitude of an incoming optical field. The wavefront sensor is referred as an electronic sensing device which is basically used to measure the divergences of an optical wavefront.
The rise in demand for wavefront sensors due to its benefits such as high accuracy and absolute measurement in biomedical optics is expected to boost the global wavefront sensor market growth. Furthermore, growing demand or Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensors for accurate measurements of the intensity are projected to propel the global wavefront sensor market growth. Also, the increase in demand for adaptive optics in the optical communication sector will positively influence the market growth during this timeline. Moreover, the rise in research and development activities in the field of adaptive optics, and increase in the use of these sensors in defense sector will support the market growth.
The rise in the price of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global wavefront sensor market during this forecast period. Also, growing COVID-19 outbreak and travel restrictions will affect the global wavefront sensor market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Wavefront Sensor Market is segmented into type such as Wavefront Curvature Sensor, Shearing Interferometer, Ronchi Tester, Multilateral Shearing Interferometer, Common Path Interferometer, Foucault Knife-Edge Test, Pyramid Wavefront Sensor, and Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor. Further, market is segmented into industry such as Consumer Devices, Security & Defense, Communication and Information Technology, Biomedical, Manufacturing, and Others.
Also, the Global Wavefront Sensor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Canon Inc.,
- Boston Micromachines Corporation,
- Active Optical Systems,
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,
- IRIS AO, Inc.,
- Celestron LLC,
- Northrop Grumman Corporation,
- Olympus Corporation,
- PHASICS CORP.,
- Raytheon Company,
- Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh,
- Thorlabs, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Wavefront Curvature Sensor
- Shearing Interferometer
- Ronchi Tester
- Multilateral Shearing Interferometer
- Common Path Interferometer
- Foucault Knife-Edge Test
- Pyramid Wavefront Sensor
- Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor
By Industry
- Consumer Devices
- Security & Defense
- Communication and Information Technology
- Biomedical
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
