Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Scope , Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2028

The Wi-Fi 6 is defined as the next generation standard in Wi-Fi Technology which is also known as AX WIFI, or 802.11 ax WIFI. It connects to various devices with internet and offer high speed with the help of two key technologies such as multi-user, multi-input, multi output (MU-MIMO), and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA).

The increase in technological advancement in various end use industries such as Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Hospitality, and Sports & Leisure is expected to boost the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market growth. The Wi-Fi 6 devices market is anticipated to grow due to the increase in the use of consumer electronics including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. Furthermore, the rise in the number of connected devices which are expected to propel the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for wireless and smart devices will support the market growth. The Wi-Fi 6 devices offer various enhanced features including high battery efficiency, in IoT devices, tablets, and smartphones. Additionally, it offers increased benefits than the previous version which is expected to fuel the market growth.

The security and privacy concerns will limit the global WI-FI 6 devices market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, the use of high radio frequency ranges may affect the user health and damaging the environment.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Cisco Systems,

NEC Corporation,

ALE International,

AT&T Corporation,

ADTRAN,

Actiontec Electronics, Inc,

Intel Corporation,

International Business Machines Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Solutions

Access Points

WLAN Controllers

Services

Network Planning and Design

Installation

Support & Maintenance

By Band Type

Single-Band

Dual-Band

Tri-Band

By Density Type

High-density Wi-Fi

Enterprise-Class WI-Fi

By Industry

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Hospitality

Sports & Leisure

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

