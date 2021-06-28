Global Wireless Charging Market Outlook Analysis By Industry Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers By 2027 Report

Global Wireless Charging Market

Wireless charging is defined as the transmission of energy from a power source to a power consuming device without cables or wires. These devices comprise a charging station which transmits the energy and a receiver that receives the energy and charges the battery.

The rise in the demand for hassle-free charging pads expected to boost the global wireless charging market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of this technology in various sectors such as healthcare and military services will positively influence the market growth. A huge demand expected for wireless charging enabled smartphones will support the market growth in near future. Moreover, the increase in efficiency of wireless charging devices will drive the global wireless charging market growth. Moreover, growing consumer inclination towards wireless connectivity is expected to offer new horizons for the market growth and provide new opportunities to expand.

Lack of standards restricts the growth of global wireless charging market Also, interference with other electronic devices may create a hurdle for the global wireless charging market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Wireless Charging Market is segmented into technology such as Inductive, Resonant, RF, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Defense, and Others.

Also, the Global Wireless Charging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Incorporated, Fulton Innovation LLC, Sony Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Integrated Device Technology Inc. etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

