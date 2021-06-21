Graphene Market Research, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026 Graphene Market is the thinnest and the most durable material with a single layer of carbon atoms organized in a hexagonal lattice.

The global Graphene Market is expected to reach USD 895.6 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Graphene is the thinnest and the most durable material with a single layer of carbon atoms organized in a hexagonal lattice. It is the structural unit of Graphite (Which is used in several applications including pencil lead), but graphene is a substance with a multitude of different properties.

The growth of the electronics Industry is a significant factor in driving the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 59.2 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 40.0%, Market Trends – Increased investments in R&D

Graphene possesses an unparalleled combination of characteristics like high mechanical strength, lubricating properties, barrier properties to liquid and gases, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and energy storage, which offers a potential to substitute existing materials in a variety of applications. It is used in products such as sensors, semiconductors, batteries, electronics, displays, and medicine among others.

Graphene delivers increased cycle life, capacity and provides approximately double power with faster charging and discharging benefits in Li-ion batteries and electrical super-capacitors. It is also an enabling technology for next-generation batteries such as lithium-sulfur and lithium-air chemistries.

Key pointers emphasized in the Graphene market report:

CVD Equipment Corporation,

Graphene Nanochem PLC,

2D Carbon Tech Inc., Ltd.,

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC,

Group Nanoxplore Inc.,

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.,

Vorbeck Materials,

XG Sciences Inc.,

and Grafoid Inc.

among others.

Analysis of Global Graphene Market: By Type

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Mono-Layer & Bi-Layer Graphene

Others

Analysis of Global Graphene Market: By Application

Electronics

Bio-Medical & Healthcare

Energy

Composites

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Based on region, the global Graphene market has been segmented into Americas (North America ((the U.S. and Canada),) and Latin Americas), Europe (Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Rest of Europe) and Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

