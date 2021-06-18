Green Roof Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Green Roof market is forecast to reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The green roof market is projected to increase dramatically over the forecast timeframe as a result of the rising global alert, which in turn stimulates demand for successful natural methods to mitigate rising ambient heat. The effectiveness of green roofing in reducing emissions of toxic greenhouse gases in the atmosphere generated by multiple sources is one of the main reasons for green roof significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing the development of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is anticipated to accelerate the heat from the atmosphere, which in turn is supposed to propel green roof demand growth. Additionally, government encouragement to the green roof to mitigate global warming and release of hazardous greenhouse gasses will help expand the green roof market in the coming years. Another factor for success for the green roof sector is the job prospects for professional people who can effectively produce green roofing.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them to gain a robust footing in the global industry. It also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches among others.

Key participants include ZinCo GmbH, Bauder Ltd., Green Roof Blocks, SOPREMA Group, XeroFlor, Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Green Roof Technology, Sempergreen, Axter Limited, and Optigreen International AG, among others.

The market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market and the application spectrum. On the basis of types, the segmentation covers

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extensive

Intensive

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale & Distributor Business Trend

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report is further segmented into key geographical regions along with their countries to impart a better understanding of the market. The report focuses on the economic growth, technological advancements, investment and funding, R&D activities, production and consumption ratio, current and emerging trends, and presence of key players in each region.

The regional analysis covers the following key regions of the world:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Green Roof market in 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of Green Roof market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Green Roof market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regional sales?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

