Greenhouse Film Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Greenhouse Film market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Greenhouse Film market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Greenhouse Film market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Greenhouse Film market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Greenhouse Film market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2019, RKW Group announced that it had invested millions in the last two years to develop advanced products with the latest technology for horticulture and agriculture sectors. Moreover, the company also expanded the capacity of its Michelstadt (Germany) and Hoogstraten (Belgium) sites. The company is also planning to launch advanced silage films and bags and greenhouse films in order to help farmers. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position and help it remain competitive in the greenhouse film market in the next few years.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Countries facing severe climatic conditions and limited water supply have increased the utilization of greenhouse films based on low-density polyethylene resins in the agriculture sector.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising necessity to stabilize greenhouse films with correct light stabilizers and UV absorbers is expected to drive use of greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns in the near future.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global greenhouse film market in 2019. The increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity led by population growth in developing economies in the region is driving the demand for greenhouses. This, in turn, has resulted in growth of the market for greenhouse films in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Greenhouse Film industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

