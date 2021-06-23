Halitosis Treatment Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027 Market Size – USD 7.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increase in the geriatric population.

Increase in the wide range of dental health product, and rise in periodontal diseases are boosting the growth of the market.

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 23.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Halitosis is a condition of chronic bad breath. It is a clinical condition that generally leads to social restraints.

The condition has several reasons such as diet, medication, poor health hygiene, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases. It is a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is high, but severe cases are limited to 5% of the population. Increase in the number of people suffering from halitosis coupled with rising awareness regarding the disease and its treatment is boosting the market. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10 Billion annually on oral hygiene products.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among youth coupled with diagnosis and treatment of the disease is fueling the market demand. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, lungs or liver failure, and diabetes is also fueling the market demand.

Key companies operating in the global market:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, All USA Partners LLC., Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Listerine, AstraZeneca, Oral B, Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Philips Oral Healthcare, and Roche among others.

Halitosis Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pathological

Non-Pathological

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lungs

Liver

Respiratory

Systemic

Gastrointestinal

Others

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Chromatography

Halimeter

Beta-galactosidase activity assay

Others

Drug Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antiseptic

Antacids

Ranitidine

Other

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

