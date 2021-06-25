Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Changing lifestyle trends and growing awareness about hygiene is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2.87 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends – Growing demand for sanitization amid COVID-19 pandemic

New York, April 07, 2020 – The global Hand Sanitizer market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.

Request a Sample Report of the Hand Sanitizer Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2923

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spiraling increase in the sales of hand sanitizers. The demand for the product has increased to such an extent that supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores have limited the number an individual can buy at a time. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are an effective measure in combatting the spread of the disease as alcohol attacks and destroys the protein envelope that surrounds coronaviruses. CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) suggests the usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with over 60.0% ethanol or 70.0% isopropanol as the desired form of hand hygiene in healthcare settings, on the basis of greater access to hand sanitizer. Besides, CDC recommends that healthcare service providers who apply alcohol-based hand sanitizers may update patients that they are doing this in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The prices of hand sanitizers have witnessed a surge in price by retailers across several international markets, due to the swelling demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus having originated in China has spread to over 60 nations. The sales of hand sanitizer in the U.K. observed a year-on-year rise of over 250.0% in February. Moreover, witnessing a huge gap in the demand-supply gap, players in the market deploying their manufacturing proficiency and amenities to increase the production of the product to aid in mitigating the supply shortage.

In March 2020, Dow Europe and Ineous, leading polymer manufacturers, are using the already available raw materials and deploying it to produce sanitizers and thereby addressing the shortfall.

In March 2019, the Government of India declared hand sanitizers, among other products under essential commodities, and has fixed the prices of such items.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are estimated to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, as the alcohol present such products is capable of killing most of the germs, including coronavirus.

By form, gel hand sanitizer contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 10.7% in the forecast period. Gel hand sanitizer easily spread on hands and need lesser time to eradicate germs in comparison to other types of sanitizers.

By application, household purposes is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.8% in the forecast period. Changing lifestyle trends and growing awareness about hygiene are responsible for the increasing demand for this application.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 11.0% in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of nosocomial viral respiratory infections and the outbreak of COVID-19 recently are among the significant factors driving the growth of the market.

Key participants include Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries Inc., Unilever Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., 3M Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Vi-Jon Inc., among others.

In March 2020, Procter & Gamble Co., a leading market player, observing a shortage of hand sanitizers, including other essential products to combat the COVID-19 virus, commenced producing hand sanitizer by the barrel at five locations comprising Lima, to cater to the growing need across the globe.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hand-sanitizer-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hand sanitizer market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Gel Hand Sanitizer

Liquid Hand Sanitizer

Foam Hand Sanitizer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Hotels & Restaurants

Household Purposes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodologies

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Hand Sanitizer Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Competitive landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profiles

Business Overview

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

Read Full Report details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hand-sanitizer-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports –

1.Release Agents Market

2.Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market

3.Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market