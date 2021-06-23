Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

Development of healthcare sector in developing nations, the rise in geriatric population, and the increase in the number of operations have resulted in boosting the healthcare adhesive tapes market.

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is forecast to reach USD 43.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing geriatric population, and rising number of operations in the healthcare sector are some of the primary factors spurring the growth of the market. Various other market factors are further boosting the growth of the market. One of such mentionable factor is the rising instances of accidents associated with rash driving and the rise in the number of accident & emergency admissions. Applicability of this type of adhesive tapes is also witnessed in sports, where it is used as a non-slip wrapping on things that are needed to have enhanced grip like tennis racquets. The primary reason for the mentioned application of the tape is attributed to its traits like easy removability leaving minimal residue and rough texture. Such extensive application areas of the medical tape further propels the expansion of the market.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Essity Aktiebolag (Publ), Avery Dennison Corporation, & Paul Hartmann AG.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Silicone

Acrylic

Rubber

Others

Backing Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Fabric

Paper

Plastic

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Hospital

Homecare settings

Clinics

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Surgeries & securement

Wounds & injuries

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

