Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The growing need for better healthcare asset management in the hospitals and acceptance of the solution in the pharmaceutical sector is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 12.02 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 32.1%, Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

The global Healthcare Asset Management Market is forecasted to reach USD 101.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for asset management in the healthcare sector is due to rapid technological advancements. Modern technology has removed the need for pen and paper. With the emergence of healthcare IT, the medical sector is shifting towards modern procedures. An asset management plan helps hospitals maintain regulations, assess risk, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational efficiency within the institution.

The market is witnessing an increased demand as they reduce the overall cost and protect the critical working of a building to maintain a clean and safe medical environment. Implementing a healthcare asset management program offers other benefits also other than saving money and time. Their offerings are more scalable and flexible. Moreover, asset management leverage location-based intelligence to provide real-time information on the status and utilization of medical equipment. Data flows into reports that are further sorted by facility, unit, department, and even enterprises for further analysis.

The healthcare asset management program helps in finding equipment quickly and easily, eliminate the need for inventory stock-outs and improve asset utilization rate. The market demand will continue to grow as effective hospital management can lead to a higher level of productivity.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

AiRISTA Flow, ThingMagic, CenTrak, Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Sonitor, Versus Technology, Inc., GE Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, IBM Corporation, and Elpas, among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Healthcare Asset Management Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices Hardware Tags Readers/Interrogators Antennas Accessories Software Services

Real-time location systems (RTLS) Hardware Tags/Badges Readers/Interrogators Software Services



Application Outlook:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Asset Management Equipment Tracking and Management Temperature and Humidity Control Patient Management Infection Control and Hand Hygiene Compliance Staff Management

Software Solutions Supply Chain Management Drug Anti-counterfeiting



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Bio-Technology Companies

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

