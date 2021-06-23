Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2027 The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Healthcare Cloud Computing market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. declared to acquire Banzai Cloud Ltd. The acquisition would help Cisco build a cloud-native networking solution with the support from Banzai in terms of teams and assets.

The private cloud segment is projected to lead the global healthcare cloud computing market, with a market share of 18.0% during the forecast period. In private clouds, the capacity to track and preserve sensitive patient data persists within the organization. This would drive the segment in the near future.

The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services in cloud are easily featured as well as interpreted by users through a web browser.

The pay-as-you-go model segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The most significant benefit of this model is that facilities or equipment are accessible and the expense is calculated within the reservation phase.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. The continuing developments in technologies in cloud computing applications for healthcare also bolstered the growth of healthcare providers.

Key market participants are Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry.

