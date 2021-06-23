Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

North America is anticipated to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of people seeking health insurance, growing number of fraud incidents in medical insurance, rising government efforts to curb frauds, increasing need for reduced healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased availability of products and facilities are factors responsible for dominance of the region in the global market.

Key market participants include Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

