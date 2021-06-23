Heart rhythm devices Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Research Report by 2027

Obesity often leads to vascular illness and raised risk of heart related diseases like heart attack and arrhythmia. In 2019, around 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese according to the WHO. The prevalence is expected to grow continuously leading to rising incidences of heart related disorder thus the demand for heart rhythm devices is estimated to boom rapidly. In addition, technological advancements is predominantly fuelling the growth in medical devices especially in heart rhythm devices. For instance, in November 2019, GOQii has launched an ECG-enabled version of its Vital fitness tracker.

The latest research report titled 'Global Heart rhythm devices Market', published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Heart rhythm devices market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

It measures ECG, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and has a battery life of up to 7 days. In October 2019, iRhythm a digital healthcare company launched its Zio system a small wearable with the help of AI technology the device diagnoses cardiac arrhythmia. Along with players research institutes are also investing significant in the fgrowth of market. For instance, in 2019, researchers belonging to the University of Washington had developed a new device for monitoring an individual’s cardiac arrest during sleep without touching the body. It is a smart speaker like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The smartphone allows the device to detect the gasping sound of agonal breathing, and in moments of emergency, will call for help

Competitive Landscape:

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Heart rhythm devices industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.

Heart rhythm devices Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The Heart rhythm devices industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices Product Resting ECG Devices Stress ECG Devices Holter Monitors Lead Single Lead ECG Wires ECG Lead Wires Others Pacemakers Implantable External Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators S-ICD T-ICD External Defibrillators Manual External Defibrillator Automatic External Defibrillator Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Implantable Loop Recorders Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D) Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P) Others



Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Heart rhythm devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Heart rhythm devices industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Heart rhythm devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Heart rhythm devices industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

