Hemoglobinopathies Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Insufficient healthcare infrastructure and low levels of disease diagnosis and treatments, rising prevalence of hemoglobin disorders such as Sickle Cell Disease, thalassemia, Hb C, and Hb E are expected to be high impact growth drivers for the market.

Market Size – USD 5.31 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Hemoglobinopathies Market

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemoglobinopathies market was valued at USD 5.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.68 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019-2026.

Hemoglobinopathies is a genetic defect that results in abnormal structure of one of the globin chains of the hemoglobin molecule. Hemoglobinopathy disorders include sickle cell anemia, hemoglobin C disease, hemoglobin S-C disease, and various forms of thalassemia.

The growth of the hemoglobinopathies market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies in developed countries, high-level diseases, a variety of government support initiatives and NGO funding. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic factors, favorable diagnostic and economical approaches such as genetic testing and developing rapid point of care diagnostic methods are other factors that drive the global hemoglobinopathy market. The hemoglobinopathies market is distributed mainly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). According to WHO, around 300,000 to 500,000 children born each year are affected by hemoglobin disorders. North America spearheaded the market in terms of revenue in 2018 due to rising R&D investments by the key players, promising reimbursement scenario, and presence of high-quality healthcare infrastructure. There are some of the factors which are restricting the growth of Hemoglobinopathies market which include lack of awareness regarding hemoglobinopathy disorders among the population especially in underdeveloped countries and lack of high sensitivity and specific diagnostic tests.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Biogen Idec, AcceleronPharma, Sangamo BioSciences, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, Geetix Pharmaceuticals, Mast Therapeutics, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Emmaus Medical, Celgene Corporation, Invenux, Optinova Ab, and HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis for each company.

Hemoglobinopathies Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Thalassemia Alpha Thalassemia Beta Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Other Hb Variants Diseases

Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Blood transfusion

Iron chelation therapy

Bone marrow transplant

Others

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Red blood cell (RBC) count test

Genetic testing

Liquid chromatography (HPLC) test

Hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) focusing

Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test

Hemoglobin solubility test.

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

