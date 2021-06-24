Hernia Mesh Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Increase in the presence of hernia and rising geriatric population is fueling the demand for the market of hernia mesh market.

The Global Hernia Mesh Market is forecast to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hernia often occurs at the abdominal wall. It is generally visible as an external bulge especially during straining or bearing down. It affects people at a large extent. Hernia causes significant pain and discomfort. The growing geriatric population is more vulnerable to it. Old age, pregnancy, muscle strain, surgery, and obesity increases the risk.

The hernia mesh market has increased in the past couple of years mainly due to the rise in population of elderly and growing cases of hernia. Huge demand for advanced biological meshes, an increase in obesity and acceptance of robotic surgeries is pushing the growth of the market. Increase in biological and synthetic meshes and growth in tension-free hernia repair procedure is escalating the market for hernia mesh.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Covidien, United Surgical, Dolphin Sutures, Transeasy Medical Tech, Baxter International, W.L Gore & Associates Inc., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs, Sutures India Private Limited, and Hitech Equipments Company, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Hernia Mesh market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Hernia Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

Mesh Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Biological Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Synthetic Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Absorbable Mesh

Non-Absorbable Mesh

Synthetic Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Flat Mesh

3D Mesh

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

