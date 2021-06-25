High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market Expected To Reach USD 14.26 Billion By 2026

The global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market is forecast to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic material, which is compatible with several processing techniques and is used in various applications. The high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is fabricated by the process of direct polymerization.

To receive a free PDF sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1653

High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene has the property of wide molecular weight distribution and high melting strength as compared to polypropylene. The high melt strength provides greatly improved elasticity to the product, which results in better processability in stretching flows, such as in extrusion, blow molding, foaming, and thermoforming. It also produces very low densities and good mechanical properties.

Designed especially for the purpose of ‘direct gassing’ with carbon dioxide and butane, the high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is used for automotive seating and impact cushioning, sports shoes, and protective packaging.

High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene foam is 100% recyclable and is suitable for a wide range of applications, especially the sectors where a better environmental footprint is sought. An increased demand for high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene from automotive, building & construction as well as packaging and foodservice industry is witnessed over the last couple of years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Injection molding held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2018. The increased application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the shaping of rubber or plastic articles by injecting heated material into a mold is boosting the segment’s growth.

Automotive headliners often consist of face fabric with nonwoven or foam backing. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene are being increasingly used as foam to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Headliners segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Low density extruded High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene foams are increasingly being used in food packaging and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Protective packaging capitalizes on several favorable features of low-density HMS polypropylene foam. Target properties in stiffness, elasticity, and low-temperature impact can be reached easily with HMS Polypropylenes.

High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene has good low-temperature impact properties, good thermal insulation, low density, and it shows good heat resistance which makes it apt to be used in packaging as the material used should be both microwaveable and recyclable.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 33.1% in the year 2018. Emerging economies such as India, and China, and developed economies like Japan are the major consumers of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene. China is anticipated to grow its HMS propylene capacity at the fastest pace as compared to other nations across the globe to become the largest producer in the coming years.

Key participants include Borealis AG, Borouge, Braskem, Lotte Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Total Petrochemicals & Refining, Cray Valley, and Omnexus, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market on the basis of molding technique, application, end-users, and region:

Molding Technique Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others

Get Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1653

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Molding and Injection

Film & Sheet

Blow Molding

Medical Devices

Fiber and Raffia

Headliners

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-melt-strength-hms-polypropylene-market

Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.

Browse more report@

Fumed Silica Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market

Metallocene Catalyst Market

Refinery Process Additives Market

Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market

Lithium Ion Battery Electrolyte Market Size

Miniature-Circuit Breaker Market Share

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Trend