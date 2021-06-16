High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Scope, Share, Revenue, Top Overview Analysis & Forecast till 2027

Global High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market

Silicon wafers is used in all kinds of electronic devices which is an essential material for manufacturing semiconductors. In the electronics sector, high resistivity silicon wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material used in the fabrication of integrated circuits & other microdevices. High Resistivity Silicon Wafers serves as the substrate for microelectronic devices & undergoes many microfabrication process steps like ion implantation or doping, deposition of various materials, and photolithographic patterning.

The increase in demand for high-resistivity silicon wafers in advanced telecommunication system is a key driving factor which anticipated driving the global high resistivity silicon wafers market growth over the forecast period. High resistivity silicon wafers gaining prominence in wireless chips design to improve the performance of a number of passive components such as like inducers, capacitors & transmitters. The high resistivity silicon wafers market size is projected to grow at a rapid rate due to the demand for high performance electronic gadgets.

Furthermore, the rise in demand for consumer electronic goods such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones is expected to boost the demand for high resistivity silicon wafers. Moreover, the proliferation of 4G & 5G technologies in the telecommunication sector will create opportunities for companies in the high resistivity silicon wafers market. Manufacturers in the high resistivity silicon wafers market are ramping up production for POI substrates to develop RF filters for smartphones. Such activities are accelerating the market growth.

Budgetary constraints may restrict small players from entering the industry thereby hampering the high resistivity silicon wafer market growth. Spread of COVID-19 business activities in the market have affected which expected to obstruct the global high resistivity silicon wafers market growth during this forecast period.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market Segmentation

The Global High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market is segmented into type such as Single Side Polished Wafers, Double Side Polished Wafers, Silicon on Insulator Wafers, and Others, by production technology such as Standard Cz, MCz, Ultra-low Oi A-MCz, FZ, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Power Electronics, Telecommunications, and Others.

Also, the Global High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific high resistivity silicon wafer market is poised to witness growth due to the booming automotive sector in the region. Some government initiatives in India encouraging foreign investments in the automotive industry have led to the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the flourishing electronics industry in China will also favor the silicon wafer market growth. The advent of Industry 4.0 and technologies, like IoT and AI in the automotive industry, will fuel the demand for these wafers for high performance & smooth operation of the vehicle.

Top Market Key Players

Some key players are discussed in this report such as GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., Wafer Works Corporation, Sumco Corporation, Soitec, Siltronic AG, Sil’tronix ST, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Okmetic, etc.

