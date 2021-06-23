Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2027

The global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing production of water-repellent products has recently attracted a great deal of attention due to the broad variety of applications that these surfaces offer, anticipating favorable market growth for hydrophobic coatings. Examples of the promise of such products are stain-resistant textiles, self-cleaning fabrics, anti-fouling products, and anti-icing coatings. Additionally, the production of outdoor paints and coatings would further fuel the desire for the product. The market size of China fluoropolymer-based hydrophobic coatings is expected to increase significantly over the projected timeframe as a result of the rising regional electronics market. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality electronic goods along with rising investment in the coatings market will boost the performance of the market.

Metal substrates are translucent, resistant to moisture, and robust, which has produced for corrosion mitigation. They are highly concentrated than organic chemical polymer coatings, and are electrically protective, ensuring improved water and corrosion barrier properties. Metals attract water because of the corrosion causing electromagnetic attraction. Without complexities machinery that might fuel business demand, the product can be implemented quickly and securely.

The COVID-19 impact:

While the COVID-19 epidemic is growing, manufacturers are increasingly adapting their industry and buying approaches to satisfy the demands of a pandemic that has established the Hydrophobic Coatings market-based need. A series of positive as well as negative shocks may arise over a few months as manufacturers and their vendors respond to rising consumer demands. With an adverse global situation, several countries look vulnerable to export-dependent economies.

The market research report offers a broader coverage of the global landscape and major segments. It maps major regional markets and product-specific segmentation for a more detailed analysis. The study also evaluates prevalent trends in depth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the product, Titanium Dioxide generated a revenue of USD 0.60 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period due to its photocatalytic properties, which, in the presence of water, produce hydroxyl-free radicals, which can turn organic molecules into carbon dioxide and water and kill microorganisms.

The glass substrate expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecasted period, as it forms an influential association with glass materials to create a molecular matrix that prevents bonding water.

The construction sectors are the major contributor to the Hydrophobic Coatings Market. The construction sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 26% of the market in the year 2019, owing to rapid growth in the construction industry and continuing development on infrastructure projects.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Hydrophobic Coatings in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 33.3% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.2% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon, and Drywired, among others.

