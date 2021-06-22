Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Rising incidences of hyperhidrosis, initiatives by non-profit organizations for awareness and treatments, increasing treatment alternatives, and rise in expenditure on research and development by leading players of the industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of hyperhidrosis treatment market during the forecast period.

the global hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Hyperhidrosis is a severe disorder in which the patient faces excessive sweating issues which are independent of environmental conditions and thermoregulatory needs. There are two basic types of medical condition in this illness- primary focal and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis. Diaphoresis, which is a severe form of extreme, abnormal sweating is also known as secondary hyperhidrosis. The increasing awareness about the various types of treatment alternatives available to permanently cure in case of severe perspiration and to improve the quality of life in case of minor perspiration, is expected to bring traction to the hyperhidrosis treatment industry. Also there are updated reimbursement implications for hyperhidrosis expenditure in multiple regions. For instance, in U.S. recently in 2019, a reimbursement scheme code was released for operating procedures and medications, ICD-10-CM is the diagnosis code.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Allergan (Ireland), Brickell Biotech, Inc. (U.S), Dermira, Inc. (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Revance Therapeutics , Inc. (U.S), Ulthera, Inc. (U.S), Dr. August Wolff GmbH (Germany), TheraVida, Sientra Inc. (U.S), collectively constituting a competitive market.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Disease type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis

Palmar Hyperhidrosis

Plantar Hyperhidrosis

Others

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Medications Antiperspirants Prescription strength antiperspirants Over-the-counter antiperspirants Anticholinergics Botox (botulinum toxin) – A

Physiotherapy

Surgical Treatments Invasive Treatments Non-invasive Treatments Laser Treatments Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands



Distribution Channel (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Prescription Stores

The report focuses on evaluation of the Hyperhidrosis Treatment market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Hyperhidrosis Treatment market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



