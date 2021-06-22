Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026
Rising incidences of hyperhidrosis, initiatives by non-profit organizations for awareness and treatments, increasing treatment alternatives, and rise in expenditure on research and development by leading players of the industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of hyperhidrosis treatment market during the forecast period.
the global hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Hyperhidrosis is a severe disorder in which the patient faces excessive sweating issues which are independent of environmental conditions and thermoregulatory needs. There are two basic types of medical condition in this illness- primary focal and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis. Diaphoresis, which is a severe form of extreme, abnormal sweating is also known as secondary hyperhidrosis. The increasing awareness about the various types of treatment alternatives available to permanently cure in case of severe perspiration and to improve the quality of life in case of minor perspiration, is expected to bring traction to the hyperhidrosis treatment industry. Also there are updated reimbursement implications for hyperhidrosis expenditure in multiple regions. For instance, in U.S. recently in 2019, a reimbursement scheme code was released for operating procedures and medications, ICD-10-CM is the diagnosis code.
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Allergan (Ireland), Brickell Biotech, Inc. (U.S), Dermira, Inc. (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Revance Therapeutics , Inc. (U.S), Ulthera, Inc. (U.S), Dr. August Wolff GmbH (Germany), TheraVida, Sientra Inc. (U.S), collectively constituting a competitive market.
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation
Disease type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis
- Palmar Hyperhidrosis
- Plantar Hyperhidrosis
- Others
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Medications
- Antiperspirants
- Prescription strength antiperspirants
- Over-the-counter antiperspirants
- Anticholinergics
- Botox (botulinum toxin) – A
- Physiotherapy
- Surgical Treatments
- Invasive Treatments
- Non-invasive Treatments
- Laser Treatments
- Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands
Distribution Channel (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Prescription Stores
The report focuses on evaluation of the Hyperhidrosis Treatment market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Hyperhidrosis Treatment market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of EU
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
Key Advantages of the Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Hyperhidrosis Treatment market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
