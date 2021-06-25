ICU Beds Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

An upsurge in demand by many end-use healthcare units for a rapid adoption of endless numbers of new ICU beds globally for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Market Size – USD 1.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for the electric or motorized ICU beds in multi-specialty and general & acute hospitals

The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds. Technological breakthroughs such as smart bed systems, remote or centralized control systems, multiple functions customizations for enhanced comfort, protective railing & barrier for fall protection, advanced monitoring sensors for health tracking, and many other futuristic solutions are some of flagship offerings provided by the key players that keep the ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.

Agronomic designs that gets the job done fairly and can be easily manufactured in a fraction of stipulated time while on priority and intensively increase the volume of the delivery in the epidemic situation is the current propensity of the ICU bed market. For instance, In April 2020, Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Michigan, United States, a leader in medical technology equipment & machineries, announced its New Emergency Relief Bed line-ups to meet the exceeding demand of critical care & isolation beds due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Stryker designed these beds with the simplest mechanism though capable of catering specialty patients. The main focal point of this innovation is that the company could manufacture as many as 10,000 beds per week to meet the high volume needs.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Stiegelmeyer-Group, Medtronic PLC, Meditech (India) PVT. LTD, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the ICU Beds industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

ICU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU) General Surgical

Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)

Neonatal ICU (NICU)

Pediatric ICU (PICU)

Trauma ICU (TICU)

Psychiatric ICU (PICU)

Post-Anesthesia CU (PACU)

High-Dependency Unit (HDU)

Mobile ICU (MICU)

Applications:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Electric or Motorized

Semi-Electric or Hybrid

Mechanical or Manual

Control Panel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Remote

Touch

Switch

Revolving Gear

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Alloy With Powder Coated

ABS

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Up to Three Functions

Up to Five Functions

Up to Seven Functions & Above

CPR Functions

Castors

Head & Foot Board

Side Railing

Monitors

Cameras

Sensors

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

General & Acute Care Hospitals District State Urban Rural

Multi-Specialty Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Specialized Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC)

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global ICU Beds market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of ICU Beds Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the ICU Beds sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the ICU Beds industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the ICU Beds industry

Analysis of the ICU Beds market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

