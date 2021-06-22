Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

Rise in the adoption of immunoassay analyzers, increase in availability of reagents across different research settings and growth in R&D investments are the factors driving the growth of the immunodiagnostic reagent market.

Market Size – USD 5.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Increase in the technological advancement of the immunodiagnostic reagent industry.

the global immunodiagnostic reagent market is expected to reach USD 14.83 billion by year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2026. The rise in the incidence of diseases such as HIV, respiratory, cancer, and others is likely to drive the growth of the global immunodiagnostic reagent market. Moreover, growing geriatric population and the surge in need to develop therapeutic treatments to treat chronic diseases is boosting the R&D infrastructure. The rise in R&D investments globally along with increase in awareness and availability of different immunodiagnostics reagents are expected to drive the global immunodiagnostic reagent market during the forecast period. However high costs associated with immunodiagnostics reagents is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the market in the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Abbott Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Reagent Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), DiaSorin S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Arkray, Inc.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

By Reagent (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents and Kits

Rapid Test Reagents and Kits

Enzyme-linked Immunospot ELISPOT Reagents and Kits

Western Blot Reagents and Kits

Other Reagents & Kits

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis & retrovirus

Oncology & endocrinology

Bone & mineral

Autoimmunity

Cardiac biomarker

Other Applications

The report focuses on evaluation of the Immunodiagnostic Reagent market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Immunodiagnostic Reagent market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Immunodiagnostic Reagent market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

