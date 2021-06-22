Impact Modifiers Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Impact Modifiers market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest research report on the Impact Modifiers market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Impact Modifiers industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction.

Impact modifiers market in Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-impact plastic compounds in industries such as automotive and packaging and presence of leading market players in the region are key factors driving market growth. In addition, rising disposable income and surging demand for consumer goods is supporting demand for impact modifiers in countries in Asia Pacific.

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

Glass Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Polyesters

Engineering Plastics

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Impact Modifiers market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

