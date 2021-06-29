Impact of COVID-19 on Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028
Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market
Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) defined as outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, logistics management, order management, warehouse management, & other functions including supplier & vendor management. Significant growth of the retail sector is driven by the proliferation of mobile devices & internet penetration in emerging economies are the major factors fueling the growth of the Global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market.
The growth of the retail industry the increase in requirement for managing logistics services are anticipated to boost the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant rise in customer expectations in the past few years is expected to propel the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth. Also, integration of block chain technology and the growing adoption of omni-channel supply chain approach are anticipated to fuel the market growth. The retail industry is growing rapidly in the global marketplace which is streamlining processes between creators, producers, manufacturers, online, and offline shopping platforms, & consumers. The processes involve the management of continuous supply of products, inbound & outbound transportation, distributions & others.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Supply-Chain-as-a-Service-SCaaS-Market/request-sample
The increase in concerns associated with data security is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Segmentation
The Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market is segmented into component such as Solutions, and Services, by organization size such as Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Size Enterprises, by application such as Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management, and Others. Further, market is segmented into industry verticals such as Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, and Others.
Also, the Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Accenture,
- Zensar Technologies Ltd,
- XPO Logistics, Inc,
- United Parcel Service, Inc.,
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited,
- Kuehne + Nagel,
- GEODIS,
- FedEx Corporation,
- DHL International GmbH,
- CEVA Logistics.etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Size Enterprises
By Application
- Order Management
- Warehouse Management
- Logistics Management
- Others
By Industry Verticals
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare & Life Science
- Energy & Utilities
- IT & Telecom
- Government & Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Get Discount on this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Supply-Chain-as-a-Service-SCaaS-Market/ask-for-discount
Read Our More Reports
Global Mid-infrared Laser Beam Analyzer Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Mid-Infrared-Laser-Beam-Analyzer-Market
Global Sweat Sensors Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Sweat-Sensors-Market
Global RFID Tags for Asset Tracking Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/RFID-Tags-for-Asset-Tracking-Market
Global Liquid Scanner Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Liquid-Scanner-Market
Global AR in Telemedicine Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/AR-in-Telemedicine-Market
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.