In-Mold Labels Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2026 In-Mold Labels Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Increasing innovative developments in industrial sector and growth in food & beverage industry

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.01 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco – friendly and high – performance labels, the market for in – mold labels is growing.

Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable labels and their pace of adoption is one of the most important factors leading to increased demand for in-mold labels, especially in the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

There are certain market factors that impede this industry’s growth. Lack of awareness of various forms of labeling is set to reduce the demand for label. Manufacturers in this market face significant challenges in terms of different environmental mandates in terms of printing on labels across different regions and increasing raw material costs.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polypropylene had the largest market share in volume and value on the basis of material in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.67%. Due to its effective moisture resistant properties, it has become an essential labeling material. It is used to label various consumer and industrial products, such as food, barcode labels and retail labels, in-mold.

Injection molding technology was, in terms of volume and value, the most widely used production process for in-mold labels among other technologies. Most in-mold labels are used in injection molding applications because they help the labels to have a three-dimensional effect on various products such as food and beverages, cosmetics and automotive parts.

Flexographic printing is expected to hold the largest market share based on printing technology during the forecast period with revenue of USD 1.01 Billion in 2026. This printing technology makes it easier to mold different types of polymers on a wide range of porous and non-porous surfaces.

In 2018, the food and beverage segment was the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing consumer awareness of trends in packaged food and increased container and bottled packaging consumption.

North America is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2026 at a CAGR of 8.21%, owing to the presence of key market players and changing government policies on sustainable labels, which have affected the performance of the market for in – mold labels.

The significant players in the market are Fuji Seal International (Japan), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holding (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), and Multicolor Corporation (U.S.)

The Report “In-Mold Labels Market By Material (PVC, PE, ABS, PP, ABS, and Others), Technology (Thermoforming, Injection Molding, and Extrusion), Printing Technology (Gravure, Flexographic, Offset), Printing Inks (UV curable inks, Thermal cured inks, Water-soluble inks and Others (high melt-resistant inks), Users (Automotive, Food & Beverage, and Consumer Durables)- Global Forecast to 2026” is available now to Reports and data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-mold-labels-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Market on the basis of type, application-type, deployment, industry, organization and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

ABS resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Polycarbonate

Synthetic Papers

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Thermoforming

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Medical and Laboratory

Paints

Others

Printing Technologies (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others

Printing Inks (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

UV Curable Inks

Thermal Cured Inks

Water-Soluble Inks

High Melt-Resistant Inks

Others

