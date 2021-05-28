In Vitro Diagnostics Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2026

According to Trends Market Research, the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at $67,111 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,093 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report analyses the global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product & Service

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By Technique

Immunodiagnostics Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI) Rapid Tests Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT) Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Western Blot

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Hybridization DNA diagnostics Microarray Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry Basic Metabolic Panel Liver Panel Lipid Profile Thyroid Function Panel Electrolyte Panel Specialty Chemicals

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

By End User

Standalone Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Medical Schools

Point-of-Care

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key players

The global in vitro diagnostics market is highly competitive and the prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies to garner maximum in vitro diagnostics market share. These include collaboration, product launch, partnership, and acquisition. Major players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Overview of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

