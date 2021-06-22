Industrial Enzymes Market Worth,Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

The Global Industrial Enzymes Market is forecasted to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The industrial enzyme market is fueled by the rising demand for food and beverages due to the increase in disposable income and changing lifestyle. Introduction of bio-fuel as a substitution for fossil fuels and a conventional source of energy is also encouraging the growth of the market. Governments across the world are encouraging consumers to switch to bio-fuel to encourage a clean and green environment. Another driving factor is the rising investment in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. Advancement in biotechnology is also encouraging the growth of the market in the field of protein engineering.

The rise in living standards and an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the Industrial Enzymes Market.

Market Size – USD 4.72 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Rising demand for Bio-Fuel.

North America has the largest market share in the Industrial Enzyme Market. Increasing demand for food and rise in disposable income of the people is driving the market. The region invests heavily in the food and beverage industry. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the highest growing market due to the rising demand for food and beverage from the growing population in countries like India and China.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1272

Key companies profiled in the Industrial Enzymes report are:

AB Enzymes,

Advanced Enzyme,

Amano Enzyme Inc.,

BASF SE,

Biocatalysts,

BioResource International Inc., Chr.

Hansen Holdings AS,

DowDuPont,

DSM NV,

and Novozymes,

among others.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1272

Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation based on Types:

Amylases

Glucanases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Others

Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation based on Application:

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Textiles

Leather Processing

Detergents and Cleaners

Bio-Fuel

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Industrial Enzymes market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Industrial Enzymes market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-enzymes-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Protease is an essential enzyme as it is used for digestion of protein. It can hydrolyze every type of protein as long as they are not components of living cells.

Lipases hold the market share of 19% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 20% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Microorganisms are the primary source for industrial enzyme as they are economical, effective and are easily available.

Microorganisms hold the largest market share of 37% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 38% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

Food Processing holds the largest market share of 15% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 16% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Bio-Fuel holds a market share of 12% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.83 Billion in the year 2026 with the highest annual growth rate of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

APAC holds a market share of 21% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 23% in the year 2026 with the highest annual growth rate of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

APAC has a large population with rising disposable income and is also concerned with environmental issues. Its large scale production facilities and immense potential to fulfill market growth can encourage the growth of the market in this region.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Related Reports :

Superhard Materials Market

Hot-Work Die Steels Market

Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market