Industrial Lifting Equipment Market : Research Analysis 2021, Key Factors, Top Competitive Analysis

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market was valued at USD 68.23 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 92.62 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5%.

Industrial lifting equipment’s are used for lifting r moving heavy machineries or equipment’s from one place to another place. Hoists, forklifts, stackers, hook-pulleys, and cranes are the types of industrial lifting equipment’s. They have various applications in various manufacturing units construction sites, fabrication workshops, dockyards, warehouses, and others.

Increase in usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in rise in demand for lifting equipment’s is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global industrial lifting equipment market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for lifting loads in shipping industry which is expected to drive the global industrial lifting equipment market growth.

However, high investment cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global industrial lifting equipment market growth.

lack of skilled operators will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report such as Toyota Industries, Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc, Konecranes, Terex, Cargotec, Liebherr, Jungheinrich, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, and Kion Group

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Lifts

Pallet Trucks

Forklifts

Stackers

Robotic Arms

By Mechanism

Magnetic

Electrical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Scissor Lifts

By Nature of Installation

Overhead

Vehicle Mounted

Fulcrum

By Application

Manufacturing industry,

Shipping dockyards & warehouses

Process Industry

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

