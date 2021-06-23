Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027 This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Industrial Maintenance Coatings from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.

The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

A new market assessment report on Industrial Maintenance Coatings market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019, as it emerged as the largest consumer as well as producer of the industrial maintenance coatings. Presence of several large and small producers of industrial maintenance coatings in the region is contributing to the market in the region.

Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

100% Solids

Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Energy & Power

Transportation

Metal Processing

Construction

Chemical

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

