Industrial Packaging Market Segmented by End-user Industry and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2027) The global industrial packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 76.40 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market are raising living standards, and increasing global trade.

Industrial Packaging Market Segmented by End-user Industry and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

The detailed market intelligence report on the Industrial Packaging market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Industrial Packaging market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Industrial Packaging market will be like in the years to come.

Key players in the market are Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Mauser Group, Mondi Plc, Sigma Plastics Group, Greif Inc, Orora Limited, Bemis Company Inc, International Paper Company, and Sonoco

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Paperboard

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)

Sacks

Drums

Boxes

Crates

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Industrial Packaging market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Industrial Packaging market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Industrial Packaging market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Industrial Packaging Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Industrial Packaging Market Definition

1.2. Industrial Packaging Market Research Scope

1.3. Industrial Packaging Market Methodology

1.4. Industrial Packaging Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Industrial Packaging Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued…

