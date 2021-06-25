Intelligent Transportation System Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing traffic and growing population in urban areas, and the rise in the adoption of smart cities are key factors contributing to the high growth of the Intelligent Transportation System.

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Intelligent Transportation System Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Intelligent Transportation System market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Intelligent Transportation System market.

Key participants include Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Roadways Airways Railways

Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Traveler Information System Advanced Public Transportation System Advanced Traffic Management System ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System Commercial Vehicle Operation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligent Traffic Control Parking Management Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring Collision Avoidance Passenger Information Management Emergency Vehicle Notification Ticketing Management Automotive Telematics



North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

