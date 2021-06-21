Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

High prevalence of incidences of traumatic brain injury, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the technological advancements in the field of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.19 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends– Advancements in Intracranial Pressure Monitoring platform and improved regulations for diagnostics.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP) involves measuring the pressure in the skull by placing a small probe inside the skull, which is attached to the other end to a bedside monitor. The device senses the pressure inside the skull and sends the measurements to a recording device and hence can be compared with the normal range of the pressure inside the skull. The monitoring of intracranial pressure is used in treating various severe traumatic brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and others.

The key aspects acting as the growth factors include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic accidents, which are anticipated to propel the market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2018, it is estimated that about sixty-nine million individuals worldwide are expected to sustain a Traumatic Brain Injury each year. Furthermore, escalating cases of brain infection, aneurysm, and meningitis would result in an amplified requirement for ICP monitoring. An increase in the spending capacity of the individuals for the health care system is affecting boosting the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the database of the World Health Organization, 2019 the two years into the Sustainable Development Goals era, global spending on health continues to rise which was US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017, suggesting about 10% of GDP and $1,080 per capita which has increased up from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016. Moreover, the stringent regulation and the growing product recalls are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Codman and Shurtleff , Inc., Vittamed, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Orsan Medical Technologies, Boston Neurosciences (US), Terumo Corporation (US), and Natus Medical Incorporated (US).

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market segmentation by type:

Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Invasive External Ventricular Drainage Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Devices Fibre Optic Devices Microchips Others

Non-invasive MRI/CT Fundoscopy Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Tymphanic Membrane Displacements Others



Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market segmentation by application:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Traumatic Brain Surgery

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

CNS Infections

Cerebral Edema

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



