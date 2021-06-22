Intraoral Scanners Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Less patient discomfort, rapid turnaround time provided by intraoral scanners, and rise in the geriatric population are the factors driving the growth of the Intraoral Scanners market.

the global Intraoral Scanners market is expected to reach USD 709.3 million by year 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6%. The Intraoral Scanners are devices used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region.

The market has grown at a moderate rate as far as the technological developments is concerned. Edentulism or tooth lessness has increased in recent years, which signifies the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners. Increase in geriatric population and introduction of new techniques such as digital radiology and digitalization has positively impacted the quality and efficiency of the scanners. However, the industry has several challenges to face such as high costs of the devices, commercialization, and scarcity of skilled professionals.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Condor International, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

By Brand (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Other Brands

By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other End Users

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

