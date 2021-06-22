Laboratory Equipment Services Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.

The exponentially growing number of research, clinical, and diagnostic laboratories and the increasing export & import of advanced laboratory and hospital equipment create further prospects for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth over the estimated period. However, the rising costs of Laboratory Equipment Services are predicted to hamper the global market growth in the years to come.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, Hettich Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Siemens Healthineers, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Pace Analytical Services, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

For the purpose of this report, the global Laboratory Equipment Services market has been segmented based on service type, equipment type, service provider, contract type, end-user, and region:

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Repair & Maintenance

Validation

Calibration

Feedback on Usage

Others

By Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

General Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Support Equipment

By Service Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OEMs

Distributors

Third-party Service Providers

Others

By Contract Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Standard Service Contracts

Customized Service Contracts

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

