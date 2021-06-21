Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2021–2028

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.

Laboratory Equipment Services are known to optimize laboratory operations, improve lab testing and production outcomes, and increase device uptime. These services are widely utilized by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, academic & research institutes, and clinical and diagnostic laboratories. Laboratory Equipment Services majorly include user training, equipment servicing, maintenance services, installation & modification, equipment validation, and calibration. Laboratory equipment calibration verifies the overall of measuring devices to make the device readings precise and error-free. Moreover, laboratory equipment validation ensures the smooth functioning of lab instruments, thereby improving lab operations’ quality and efficiency. The exponentially growing number of research, clinical, and diagnostic laboratories and the increasing export & import of advanced laboratory and hospital equipment create further prospects for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth over the estimated period. However, the rising costs of Laboratory Equipment Services are predicted to hamper the global market growth in the years to come.

The key players in the global Laboratory Equipment Services market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, Hettich Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Siemens Healthineers, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Pace Analytical Services, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.



Click Here to Access the Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3863

For the purpose of this report, the global Laboratory Equipment Services market has been segmented based on service type, equipment type, service provider, contract type, end-user, and region:

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Repair & Maintenance

Validation

Calibration

Feedback on Usage

Others

By Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

General Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Support Equipment

By Service Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OEMs

Distributors

Third-party Service Providers

Others

By Contract Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Standard Service Contracts

Customized Service Contracts

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Ask for discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3863

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on service type, the repair & maintenance services segment is poised to accumulate the largest share of the global Laboratory Equipment Services market over the forecast period.

repair & maintenance services segment is poised to accumulate the largest share of the global Laboratory Equipment Services market over the forecast period. Among the end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment emerged as the leading segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the estimated period. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological R&D activities, new drug discovery & development programs, and growing investments in healthcare research activities bolster the growth of this segment.

The North America Laboratory Equipment Services market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. The amplifying demand for high-performance laboratory equipment, increasing R&D activities in the life sciences sector, and the avant-garde healthcare infrastructure in the region are the pivotal factors propelling the North America market growth. The Asia Pacific market is poised to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years, owing to the emergence of numerous contract research organizations (CROs), the growing number of clinical and research laboratories, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Laboratory Equipment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Laboratory Equipment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

…

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. AstraZeneca

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

Continue….



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3863

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Read More:

Analytical Standards Market Suppliers

Analytical Standards Market Sales Statistics

Analytical Standards Market Forecast

Analytical Standards Market Annual Sales

Analytical Standards Market Share

Analytical Standards Market Analysis

Analytical Standards Market Overview

Analytical Standards Market Analysis