Laboratory Gas Generators Market Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2026

Enhanced safety, scalability in nitrogen generation capacity over helium, increased attention on analytical techniques in the process of Food and Drug approval, and maximum preference for laboratory analytical instruments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Laboratory Gas Generators market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 239.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends– Advancements in Life Sciences Industry for Proteomics and Cannabis Testing and Increased Preference for High-Grade Purity Hydrogen.

The Laboratory Gas Generators Market was valued at USD 239.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 596.3 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 11.9%. The Laboratory gas generators are a better alternative to conventional cylinders. Being a more useful source of gas from a cost perspective, these generators are safe, better in terms of design and infrastructure, takes up minimum space, and no labor required to move bulky cylinders around the laboratory. There is no requirement of switching mechanisms or long runs of tubing to or through exterior walls. The gas generators are more appropriate and reliable.

The Hydrogen Gas Generators (Parker PEM and ChromGas Hydrogen Generators) use a Proton Exchange Membrane to produce fuel-grade hydrogen. The Nitrox UHP Hydrogen Generator uses an ion-exchange membrane to produce ultra-high pure hydrogen from laboratory-grade deionized water. The Nitrogen Gas Generator employs pressure swing technology, which yields a continuous supply of nitrogen. Most of the products include an integral oil-free air compressor, which delivers filtered compressed air (101 psi / 7 bar) to a bed of carbon molecular sieve, which removes oxygen, water vapor, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons. The OXYMAT on-site Nitrogen systems use to increase the shelf life, preservation of freshness, taste, and texture, delay the rancidity, and bring improvement in product quality.

The advent of Life Sciences and Biotechnology in the healthcare facilities and infrastructure, importance of analytical techniques in food and drug approval, increased expenses by research and development team in target industries, safety issues regarding the use of Conventional Cylinders, and rise in call for hydrogen being an alternative to helium are the drivers responsible for the growth in the market.

Certain improvements have been made in the working of Laboratory Gas Generators such as the maintenance requirement being minimum. In using Hydrogen Generators, high-quality deionized water should be used. If a liquid or solvent is used for lower quality, it can potentially damage the machine. By their use, it eliminates shutting down of operations, commuting one cylinder into place while moving another out of the way, and continuous handling orders and invoices, and delays in the delivery waiting for the gas cylinders to arrive. The performance of ultra-high purity gas generators improves our analysis examination, has a compact design, and is cost-effective. The analysis of cannabis is a recent trend, as the products exist in various forms. However, there are issues related to cannabis testing. The current regulatory environment, especially the disengage between the state and federal law, is by far the most significant challenge associated with testing cannabis.

Factors causing hindrance to the market is the disinclination to replace standard gas supply connection with modern laboratory equipment, the lack of technical knowledge, expertise and skills for the setup of the products, and the increased costs due to their premium service potentials.

The Gas Chromatography (GC) is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 12.5% in 2026, due to its reliability, safety, and extended intermission.

The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies had a significant market share. Increased preference for laboratory analytical instruments, increased activities related to drug research and its strict regulations, and laboratory innovation is contributing to the large percentage of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific will have a high CAGR of 12.9% according to the forecast period due to emerging clinical trials in the regions of Asia.

Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based company, had planned to extend its research and development activities in the application of advanced hollow fiber filter membranes at the Parker Filtration Innovation Center in Columbia on 24th January 2020. The research is to refine the membrane technology in food and beverage, water purification, and gas generation industries.

The Nitrogen Gas Generators held the largest market share of 43.5% in 2018. The increased working efficiency, improved safety, scalability in nitrogen generation capacity are the factors attributed to the high market share.

Peak Scientific launched a new hydrogen solution in the market, the Precision Hydrogen Trace 1200, on 12th September 2018. The product was on display at JASIS 2018 (Largest Exposition in Asia for Analytical and Scientific Instruments) at the Peak Scientific booth and is for GC use. The versatile new machine can be used for multiple GC detectors requiring hydrogen fuel such as Flame Ionization Detector and Flame Photometric Detection. It produces up to 1200 cc carrier-grade hydrogen at 99.99% purity.

Lab Tech provides laboratory generators which have high purity nitrogen, hydrogen, and zero air is a necessity in every high-quality test lab. Complete solutions for sample preparation and flame support is available.

The Genius XE, a quadrupole LC-MS, by Peak Scientific, offered a variable flow of analytical grade nitrogen up to 70 liters per minute and at purities up to 99.5%.

The Laboratory Gas Generators is fragmented with major players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Nel (Norway), F-DGSi (France), VICI DBS (US), LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Claind S.r.l. (Italy), and ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Laboratory Gas Generators market on the basis of Product, Applications, End Use and Region wise segmentation.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Zero Air Generators

Purge Gas Generators

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Gas Analyzers

Other Applications (Light scattering detectors, evaporators, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometer)

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Chemical and Petrochemical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Other End use (Environmental Companies, Research and Academic Institutions)

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive overview of the changing dynamics of competitive landscape

Detail oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving and restraining growth of the market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast period

Strategic recommendations to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers and challenges in the market

Revenue forecasts for the period of 2021-2028

