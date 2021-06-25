Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

