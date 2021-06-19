Latest News on Medical Air Sterilizer Market Worth, Outlook demand, Key Drivers, Global Opportunity & Prominent Key Players

Global Medical Air Sterilizer Market

Medical Air Sterilizer refers to clean supply of compressed air in hospitals and healthcare facilities. It plays important role in preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Further, lack of Medical Air Sterilizer sterilization makes patient susceptible to various diseases like pneumonia, and flu. For instance, as per the report of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, January 2018, around 1 in every 25 patients in hospital on a given day acquires minimum One HAI in U.S.

Market Drivers

Increase in awareness pertaining to hospital acquire infections is the key diving factor which is expected to boost the global Medical Air Sterilizer market growth. For instance, in 2017, the National Center for Disease Control released guidelines for sterilization and disinfection, usage of antimicrobials for minimizing risk of speeding infections acquired in hospital setting. Also, increase in demand for Medical Air Sterilizer in hospitals, research & academic institutes and ambulatory surgical centers will drive the market growth.

However, lack of hygienic practices and maintenance of hospitals are major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global Medical Air Sterilizer market growth. For instance, as per the article published in NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology) 2016 overcrowding in hospitals and lack of proper training and education is expected to obstruct the market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Medical Air Sterilizer Market is segmented into product type such as High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation Sterilizer, and Others, by modality such as Portable Air Sterilizers, and Stand Alone Air Sterilizers. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Research & Academic Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

Also, Global Medical Air Sterilizer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Getinge AB, Steris PLC, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, Anderson Products, 3M Company, TSO3 Inc, Belimed AG, MMM Group,and SAKURA SI CO., LTD

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Radiation Sterilizer

Others

By Modality

Portable Air Sterilizers

Stand Alone Air Sterilizers

By End user

Hospitals Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

