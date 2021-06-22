Latest Radiation Therapy Market : Key Drivers, Infrastructure Growth, Top Insights, High Demand ,Application & Future Trend 2027 Report

Global Radiation Therapy Market was valued at USD 6.36 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 8.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.90%

Radiation Therapy is a type of cancer treatment which makes use of intense energy beams to kill cancer cells. This is local treatment which used to treat carcinogenic cells only in affected area. Radiation therapy is categorized into two types such as external radiation (radiation comes from machine), and internal radiation.

The rise in prevalence of various types of cancer is the major driving factor which is expected to fuel the global radiation therapy market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements with increase in healthcare expenditure will support the market growth during this forecast period. Also, rise in product approval of products will positively influence the global radiation therapy market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for non-invasive procedures is another driving factor that is expected to boost the market growth. In addition to that, increase in geriatric population as well as adoption of Radiation Therapy devices and procedures which is expected to propel the global radiation therapy market growth. The rise in opportunities in developing regions and growing need of cancer treatment are anticipated to drive the market growth during this forecast timeline.

Lack of healthcare infrastructure is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global radiation therapy market growth. Also, lack of trained professionals, and affordability and accessibility of treatment will affect the global radiation therapy market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Radiation Therapy Market is segmented into Type such as Internal Beam Radiation Therapy (Pulsed-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy, Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy, and High- Dose-Rate Brachytherapy), External Beam Radiation Therapy (Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy, Tomotherapy, 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Therapy, Image-Guided Radiation Therapy, and Particle Therapy), and Systematic Radiation Therapy ( Oral, Intravenous, and Instillation). Further, market is segmented into end use such as Hospitals, and Independent Radiation Therapy Centers.

Also, Global Radiation Therapy Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Top key players are listed in this report such as Hitachi, LTD., C. R. Bard, Inc., Elekta, Isoray Medical, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. LTD., P-Cure LTD., Provision Healthcare, LLC., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, LTD, Theragenics Corporation, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global radiation therapy market has been examined for the forecast period by considering Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global radiation therapy market.

