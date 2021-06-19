Latest Report on B2B2C Insurance Market Share, Relevant Trend, Current News & 10 Top Companies Analysis to 2021-2028

The report on the Global B2B2C Insurance Market offers a deep understanding of the current trends and events in the industry. The report was formulated by correlating the historical data with insightful market dynamics. Through this, analysts were able to make very precise projections of the market. The report includes an in-depth segmental analysis of the Global B2B2C Insurance Market and provides acute insights on the same. The report was prepared in an extensive manner to aid existing and emerging industry participants in making calculated and informed decisions on operation management and growth strategies that they need to employ. The industry participants will also have access to information like opportunities in the market, restraints, ongoing trends, and drivers.

B2B2C insurance is defined as selling of life insurance as well as non-life insurance products and services via non-insurance mediators other than conventional insurance intermediaries like independent financial advisories, agents, brokers as well as includes the direct selling of insurance products to consumers.

Increase in consumer awareness about latent demand for insurance is considered as the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global B2B2C insurance market growth. Furthermore, rise in insurance companies across the globe will positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of insurance subscriptions among end users as well as high penetration of insurance in emerging countries which are expected to propel the global B2B2C insurance market growth in near future. In addition to that, increase in sale of B2B2C insurance through banks, agencies, auto distributors, service providers, telecom firms, and other digital participants is expected to fuel the market growth.

However, increase in competition among key players is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global B2B2C insurance market growth. Also, various strict rules and regulations will affect the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global B2B2C Insurance Market is segmented into insurance type such as Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Online, and Offline.

Also, Global B2B2C Insurance Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Zurich Insurance Group, AXA, China Life Insurance, Prudential plc, Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A, Munich Re Group, Allianz SE, and Japan Post Holding Co., Ltd.

