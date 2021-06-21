Linseed Oil Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2028 The global Linseed Oil Market is expected to reach USD 1,036.56 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.35%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The growing demand for organic and nutrition-dense culinary oils is projected to further add traction to the market growth. The health benefits conferred by linseed oil have boosted its applications in the food and beverage industry, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. However, certain side effects such as eyes or skin irritation due to linseed oils and the increasing availability of alkyd resins and synthetic paints are projected to impede the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Linseed oil is extracted from flax seeds that are dried and ripened via a solvent extraction and pressing. Linseed oil is an extremely popular finishing oil across the globe and has been a significant part of certain paints and an excellent binder in oil paintings. The non-toxic and environmentally sustainable attributes of the linseed oil are boosting its demand in the paint and varnishing industry, thereby contributing to the market growth,

Key Highlights from the Report:

The organic linseed oil segment is foreseen to expand at a significant rate in the estimated timeframe owing to the escalating demand for organic oil in the cosmetics industry for the production of organic personal care products.

Based on the product type, the raw linseed oil segment is projected to occupy a significant share of the market in the estimated timeline accredited to the augmenting demand for raw linseed oil in the finishing and polishing of wood products. The increasing requirement for non-toxic products in paints and varnishes is driving the segment’s growth.

Prominent players of the market include:

Krishi Oils Limited (KOL), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill, Inc., AOS Product Private Limited, Gustav Heess Gmbh, Welch, Natrol LLC, and Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Linseed Oil Market based on Nature, Product Type, Application, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Flooring

Processed Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Varnishes

Cosmetics

Automotive

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Organic

Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Raw Linseed Oil

Boiled Linseed Oil

Double-boiled Linseed Oil

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

