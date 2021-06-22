Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, CAGR of 4.5%, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Liquid Fertilizers Market size is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Liquid fertilizers are innovative and technically advanced products aid in supplying nutrients to crops. The global demand for improving food security has influenced the need for efficient fertilizers in the field of farming or agriculture.

With the increasing population globally, there is an enormous need for food, which is further augmenting the demand for more production of fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. To increase the crops yield, liquid fertilizers have become a preferred product among farmers, which is contributing to the growth of the sector. Various government schemes to promote different agricultural activities is further encouraging the market’s expansion. Additionally, the demand for different types of fertilizers like phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium fertilizers has been elevating, due to growing demand for variety of food grains and rising concerns related to depletion of groundwater resources, which is further propelling the industry growth worldwide.

Additionally, high investments by the private players and government, rising activities in R&D, and fast developments of innovative products are predicted to support the overall sector’s growth. Moreover, soaring demand for biofuels is associated with the rapid expansion of the liquid fertilizers industry, due to liquid fertilizers’ utilization in the yield of different types of crops including sugarcane, soybean, and wheat. However, lack of awareness among growers/farmers and excessive handling costs are impeding the market.

Request a PDF sample copy of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3872

Leading vendors operating in the industry are Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile).

Further key findings in the report

Nitrogen is predicted to hold a sizeable market share among other sub-segments, such as potassium, phosphate, and other micronutrients. Balanced amount of nitrogen growth stimulants is recommended on packaging labels for protecting crop sensitivity, fostering demand for product in the market.

Based on application, fruits & vegetable sub-segment is predicted to occupy the largest industry share during the estimated time frame. Surging adoption of enhanced productivity comprising the nutritional value of soil to yield germfree and healthy fruits & vegetables is fueling the industry size.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing sector because of the rapid expansion of regional agricultural activities. Growing concerns over seasonal farming in different countries are likely to raise the demand for enhanced crop fertility. Moreover, increasing regional population, along with rising demand for food consumption is substantially propelling the market penetration for liquid fertilizer.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-fertilizers-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global liquid fertilizers market on the basis of product type, crop type, major compounds, application, and region:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & Grains

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others (sorghum, barley, and oats)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean

Others (canola, cotton, and sunflower)

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (turf, ornamentals, and nursery plants)

Major Compounds Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Agricultural fields

Hydroponics

Others (starter solutions and aerial applications)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3872

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse More Reports-

Potash Fertilizers Market Research Methodology

High-Temperature Coatings Market Drivers

High-Temperature Coatings Market Manufacturers

High-Temperature Coatings Market Revenue