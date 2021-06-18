Liquid Handling Technology Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing investments in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 3,329.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for throughput screening.

The global liquid handling technology market is forecasted to reach USD 6,323.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The liquid handling technology market is observing rapid growth attributed to its increasing application in the drug discovery process. Quality control using liquid handling technology is crucial in compound preparation & management, due to the introduction of variability by compound volume errors in assays, even if it is the most robust one. During the early phase of compound preparation, it is essential that liquid-based solution volumes must be correct for precise analysis at a later stage. Identification and correction for liquid handling error at the early stage in the drug discovery process lead to saving time, resources, and money.

Automated liquid handlers find usage in running drug compounds through ADMET assays that are beneficial in assessing absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity characteristics. ADMET testing provides in-depth know-how about the drug interaction with the human body, and this data profile is vital in the decision-making process to carry out or stop any further development.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3713

The Liquid Handling Technology market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Liquid Handling Technology market. The global Liquid Handling Technology market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Liquid Handling Technology Market and profiled in the report are:

AutoGen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Corning Inc., Formulatrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3713

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmentation by Type:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automated Workstations Standalone Liquid Handlers Integrated Liquid Handlers

Small Devices Burettes Pipettes Dispensers Others

Consumables Reagents Tubes & Plates Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automated Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmentation by Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery

ADMET Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-handling-technology-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Liquid Handling Technology market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Liquid Handling Technology industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3713

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Microbial Culture Market

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market