Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Companies,Size, Regional Outlook,Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is forecast to reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Liquid silicone rubber [LSR] have certain unique traits associated with it. Some of the mentionable features associated with LSR are durability, resistance to high temperature, high dielectric strength, and tensile strength. The presence of these traits in LSR results in its increased application in various industries ranging from the healthcare sector to the electronics industry. Among the different sectors, it is applicable, in the automotive industry, where it finds significant application. A combination of these traits of LSR like lightweight and durability has resulted in its increased use in the automotive industry.

Increased demand for medical implants, expansion in the automotive industry, and rise in the geriatric population have resulted in boosting Liquid silicone rubber market.

Market Size – USD 2.13 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Expansion in the automotive industry

In addition to that, the food and beverage sector is also expanding drastically. Such expansion in the food and beverage industry is positively impacting the growth of the market. Traits of LSR like bacteria resistant, hydrophobic, odorless are have resulted in its increased application in the food and beverage sector, which has, in turn, encouraged the growth of the LSR market. As LSRs are soft and flexible, it is gaining popularity as food molds. Apart from that, advancements in the healthcare sector, increased life expectancy, rise in demand for artificial joints and implants are acting as a significant driving factor for the growth of the market. Features of LSR like bacteria & chemical resistance, biocompatibility, makes it apt for application in the healthcare sector.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Top Companies:

The Dow Chemical Company,

Wacker Chemie,

Shin-Etsu Chemical,

Nusil Technology LLC,

KCC Corporation,

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,

Simtec Silicone Parts,

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.,

Laur Silicone.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market segmentation by Types:

Injection molding

Peroxide cure system

Platinum-based cure system

Condensation cure system

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market segmentation by Application:

Medical implants

Medical devices

Sealing, coatings, and gaskets

Windshield wipers sensors

Dampers

Electrical Insulation

LED Light Components and panel buttons

Water Contact Products

Home Appliance Components

Infant Care Products

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Continuous emphasis on R&D and technological advancements by key players of the market like Dow Corning along with the introduction of new products would enhance industry opportunities of LSR market during the forecast period, which would positively impact its market growth.

In context to Grade, the Industrial segment can be seen to lead that generated the highest revenue of USD 0.91 Billion in the year 2018 with a considerable growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors like the increased application of LSR in the automotive sector for manufacturing of various parts of the automobile, along with its use in different other industrials purposes, have contributed to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Curing system, Injection molding segment is dominating the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 1.02 Billion in 2018 with the growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The fact that there has been an increased demand of LSR in the industrial segment and this type of curing system is useful in producing durable parts, in large volume as per the need of various industries, have contributed to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Application areas, the Sealing, coatings, and gaskets segment is dominating the market occupying 20% of the market in 2018 that is forecasted to hold 21% of the market by 2026. The market share occupied by the Sealing, coatings, and gaskets segment is the result of expansion in the automotive industry, and feature of LSR like durability, and corrosion resistance that makes it apt for application in this segment.

In regards to End-Use Industry, the Automotive industry segment is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.49 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Features like the light weight of LSR, temperature resistance, water repellency, and high tear strength has resulted in increased application of LSR in this segment, contributing to the revenue yielded by it.

