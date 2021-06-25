Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market.

Prominent factors influencing the competitive landscape of the global market:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, profiling the most prominent market players.

The report includes data pertaining to the manufacturing facilities of the key industry players, along with the market shares they hold and the regions they operate in.

Furthermore, the document covers the product catalog of leading companies, product specifications and common application types, pricing models, and the gross margins set by these companies.

Key participants include Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium-ion battery recycling market on the basis of battery type, industry vertical, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics Marine Power Industrial



Regional Bifurcation:

The latest report categorizes the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market into various regions across the globe, based on their market dominance and revenue share.

The report briefs about the market share data of each of the regional segments, along with the potential growth drivers of these regions.

The report includes valuable insights into the import and export trends, revenue estimation, and production and consumption rates, as well as the leading players of each region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

