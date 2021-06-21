Malic Acid Market Demand, Recent Trends and Share with Leading Participants – Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals

The global Malic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 287.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the Malic Acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The supplement of malic acid, particularly when combined with magnesium, can boost the energy levels in the body.

The rising awareness regarding obesity and other health issues have resulted in a shift in a healthier lifestyle, and consumer preferring healthy food and beverages. Malic acid is a major ingredient in almost all the fruit-flavored liquids and powders used in the food sector. It also plays an important role in regulating animal weight and health by controlling the microbial population in the animal digestive systems, which makes it quite popular in animal feed.

Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based Malic Acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Malic acid has used an acidulant, a buffering agent, a chelating agent, and an antioxidant flavoring agent. In pharmaceutical, it is used as a general-purpose acidulant. The acid possesses a slight apple flavor and is used in medicines as a flavoring agent to mask bitter tastes and also to provide tartness.

Malic acid is effective in promoting growth and also as feed saving agent for ruminants such as cattle and sheep, and, it is used as an effective milk-promoting agent for female ruminants. The animal feed segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

It has been seen that biofuel-related coproducts can be used to support the microbial malic acid production, but the level of malic acid produced is dependent on the type of coproduct and the ability of the microbe to tolerate or utilize it. A coproduct that can be used to support the acid production is thin stillage, which is formed during the dry milling of corn to produce ethanol.

Key participants include Prinova LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Lonza, and The Chemical Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Malic Acid market on the basis of production method, type, application, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

From Sugar

Biofuel-Related Coproducts

Lignocellulosic Biomass-Based Production

poly(β-L-malic acid) (PMA) Production

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Electroplating

Others

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Malic Acid market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Malic Acid market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

