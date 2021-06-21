Marine Composite Market Research, Analysis,Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027 Based on current analysis, the global Marine Composite market was valued at USD 3672.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6166.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%

Getting new technological advancements for development of production for marine composites is projected to provide new growth opportunities to the marine composites market in the forthcoming years.

Based on current analysis, the global Marine Composite Market was valued at USD 3672.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6166.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% Marine composites provide excellent strength to weight ratios, make materials resistant to corrosion, require low maintenance cost and improves flexibility. North America is dominating the marine composites market and is likely to remain the revenue generating region during the forecast period. Composite materials are those materials in which strengthening material like carbon fibers, fiberglass or aramid fibers are reinforced in a resin to make a much stronger material with improved material properties for different applications. They offer higher strength to weigh ratio than traditional wood or steel material structures and can require less skill to generate a significant exterior. Marine composites are consumed in resins and fibers to impart their workable strength and advance their properties. Minimized manufacturing cost due to technological innovations and developments is presumed to further progress the global marine composites market growth. Marine composite market is also boosted owing to robust requirement for marine composites in subsea applications worldwide. In addition, rising concern for emissions of greenhouse effects is likely to proper the overall market development. On the other hand, expensive production price may hamper the growth and development of the market. Acceptance of new technological advancements for development of production for marine composites is projected to provide new growth opportunities to the marine composites market in the forthcoming years.

Market Size – USD 3672.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Key Manufacturers of the Marine Composite Market Studied in the Report are:

Owens Corning,

SGL Group – The Carbon Company,

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

Cytec Solvay Group,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

TEIJIN LIMITED.,

Hexcel Corporation,

HYOSUNG,

Gurit (UK),

ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT),

Aeromarine Industries Ltd,

Airborne,

Composites One,

Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts,

Fleming Marine Composites.

Fiber type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid

Natural Fibers

Others

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Phenolic

Acrylic

Others

Regional Analysis of the Marine Composite Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing leisure boat market

3.2. Technological developments

3.3. Rise in demand for fuel efficiency

Chapter 4. Global Marine Composite Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Marine Composite Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Global Marine Composite Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Global Marine Composite Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rise in demand for high speed boats

4.4.1.2. Design flexibility of vessel

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. High capital cost

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Global Marine Composite Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.8. Global Marine Composite PESTEL Analysis

